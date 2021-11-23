AriWisner

Trinity Tarot Genderless 78 Card Deck

The 2nd Edition of Trinity Tarot! A gender neutral, plastic free, square indie tarot deck designed and illustrated by Ari Wisner! (instagram.com/ari_wisner). The concise and elegant illustrations combine the traditional symbols and themes of the Rider Waite Tarot deck with new genderless imagery and interpretations to tap into your intuition. The deck includes a full set of 22 major arcana, 56 minor arcana and brief prompts for each card. What's new: - New card back design - Fully plastic free and recyclable card stock - Now printed locally in England to reduce carbon footprint - Slightly reduced card thickness to make riffle shuffling easier (due to their square shape) - Adjusted Hanged Man design, plus other small illustration adjustments You can view a full flick through the deck on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bgrApNo04U0 I re-imagined the court cards with gender neutral titles: ~ The Crown (The King) ~ The Keeper (The Queen) ~ The Champion (Knight) ~ The Apprentice (The Page) The cards are printed on lovely 310gsm playing card stock - which is recyclable and used a water based varnish, making it plastic-free! Presented in a compact matte 350gsm tuck box with an insert of card prompts. The square cards are 76x76mm (the width of a standard tarot card) This is my 2nd edition - so your deck will be 1/800! I'll hand wrap and post your deck from my own home based in Northamptonshire/London. ABOUT the ILLUSTRATIONS I illustrated each card whilst embarking on my own journey of learning and experimenting with the tarot. Holding fast to key traditional symbolism and themes, in places I've added my own twist, positive spins and opened up some cards to be interpreted more freely. The aesthetic I craved in this deck was elegant, concise and modern - without losing the mystical and traditional feel. The limited colour palette highlights elements of fire, water, earth and air - and a constant theme of divinity and hope runs throughout. The traditional Rider Waite Tarot deck used quite a lot of christian and pagan imagery. Although I have included much of these themes, my aim was to make the deck a more neutral ground - so that you can bring your own faith system to your deck, whether you are religious, spiritual or secular. ABOUT the TAROT DECK The tarot is a tool to ignite your intuition. Use the cards to self-reflect, aid meditation, make decisions and improve your intuition. Each deck includes a prompt sheet to get you started - but a multitude of interpretations and ideas are available online. There is no one way to read your cards - the aim is to prompt thought and tap into your inner voice! ABOUT ME I'm a graphic designer and illustrator based in London. Find me on instagram: instagram.com/ari_wisner Much warmth <3