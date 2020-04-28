NuFACE

Trinity Facial Toning Kit

NuFACE Trinity® Facial Toning Kit is an award-winning skin care regimen designed to stimulate the facial muscles for a more youthful appearance. Featuring a microcurrent therapy attachment, this rejuvenating set is clinically proven to reduce wrinkles, improve facial contours and brighten skin tone for a smoother, softer complexion. Used daily, it delivers both instantly visible results and long-term benefits. NuFACE Trinity® Facial Toning Device includes: NuFACE Trinity Device. Trinity Facial Toning (Microcurrent Attachment). NuFACE Hydrating Leave-on Gel Primer (2 fl. oz.). Charging Cradle and Power Adapter. 1-year warranty. Tip: This Is How I Contour Without Makeup This product is featured in: Forget Face Gyms—This Is How You Tone and Tighten Your Skin at Home Learn more on the blog: What Happens When You Harness Electricity for a 5-Minute Facelift Revolutionary skin care with gentle micro-currents.Brand details At a Glance Professional Tools and Devices: Anti-Aging Tools and Devices Ideal for these Concerns: Dryness and Dehydration, Loss of Firmness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles Ideal for these Skin Types: Oily Skin, Dry Skin, Combination Skin, Normal Skin, Sensitive Skin, Mature Skin, Acne-Prone Skin Preferences: Oil-Free, Paraben-Free Skin Type: Sensitive, Dry, Oily, Combination Key Ingredient(s): Hyaluronic Acid Application Area: Neck, Face How to Use 3 Easy Steps: 1. Prep: Cleanse skin and apply NuFACE Gel Primer.. 2. Lift: Glide the NuFACE Trinity Device over face as directed.. 3. Finish: Remove NuFACE Gel Primer with a damp cloth..