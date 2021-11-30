NuFACE

Trinity Facial Toning Device

$325.00 $276.25

FREE NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer. One per customer with any purchase of NuFACE Trinity® Facial Toning Device. While supplies last. Comparable value $29. The 2020 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner, NuFACE Trinity® Facial Toning Device is an FDA-cleared facial toning device that's designed to improve your facial contours, tone and reduce the appearance of wrinkles in as little as five minutes a day. This device stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrents to boost rejuvenation.