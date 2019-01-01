Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Illume
Trim The Tree Music Box
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Illume
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
New Stone Age
Turtle Incense And Pen Holder
$40.00
from
New Stone Age
BUY
DETAILS
Luvu
Mini Tealight Cactus Candles
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Arket
Scented Candle Oakmoss 120g
£17.00
from
Arket
BUY
DETAILS
Arket
Serax Glass Bottle
£22.00
from
Arket
BUY
More from Illume
DETAILS
Illume
Spring's Eden Ceramic Flower Candle
$32.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Crescent Metal In Blackberry Absinthe
$50.00
from
Illume
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Rustic Pumpkin Lidded Ceramic Candle
$26.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Drifting Foliage Candle
$28.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Kerala
Natural Jute Rug, Natural And Brown, 6' Round
$249.85
$112.43
from
Houzz
BUY
DETAILS
Toast
Elina Linen Throw
£145.00
from
Toast
BUY
DETAILS
The French Bedroom Company
Colette Pale Grey Bedspread
£130.00
from
The French Bedroom Company
BUY
DETAILS
Brayden Studio
Morrill 82" Tree Floor Lamp
$230.00
$139.33
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted