Trilogy

Trilogy Rosehip Oil Antioxidant +

$35.95 $31.49

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Trilogy's certified organic Rosehip Oil Antioxidant + nourishes, hydrates and brightens complexions with daily beneficial antioxidants in one powerful facial oil. This advanced Rosapene formulation combines essential fatty acid rich rosehip oil with super antioxidants from acai, tomato seed and cranberry to nourish and help replenish skin softness for the improved look of elasticity, while also helping to provide a protective moisture barrier against environmental damage. The result with continued use being healthier, younger looking skin.