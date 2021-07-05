Trilogy

Trilogy Rosehip Oil

$42.95 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Trilogy's wild harvested, 100% Certified Organic Rosehip Oil delivers intense all-over nourishment and replenishment for radiantly healthy-looking skin. Formulated with pure, cold-pressed rosehip seed oil with a minimum 80% essential fatty acid (omega 3 & 6) and fatty acid content (omega 9),this nourishing pure seed oil helps to reduce the appearance of scars, stretch marks, fine lines and wrinkles. Suitable for all skin types, all-over body and face use. Safe for the whole family and perfect to support growing baby bumps. Key Benefits: - Helps reduce the appearance of scars, stretchmarks, fine lines and wrinkles - Hydrating and easily absorbed - Nourishing