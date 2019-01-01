Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Umbra
Trigg Hanging Small Wall Décor
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At All Modern
Trigg Hanging Small Wall Décor (Set of 2) By Umbra $25.00($12.50 per item) 685 2-Day Shipping Get it by Thu, Nov 1
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
All Posters
"breakfast At Tiffany's" Poster
$23.99
$13.19
from
All Posters
BUY
DETAILS
Hom Art
Bower Tall Triple Clustered Ceramic Vase
$24.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Better Homes & Gardens
Round Mirror With Rope Hanger
$11.68
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Umbra
DETAILS
Umbra
Entryway Organizer
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Two-tier Resin Storage Container With Removable Lid
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Two-tiered Storage Tray
$19.89
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Umbra
Conceal Book Shelf
$14.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted