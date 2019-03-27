Trigenic Collection

Trigenic Evo

£130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clarks

Casual styling with crafted sports appeal, the Evo has a distinct look and is an evolution of our Trigenic Flex. Staying true to the pioneering icon, this modern silhouette uses an asymmetric last and a three-part decoupled sole unit. Designed with feet in mind, the outsole features a linear map of the human gait cycle emphasising the high stress areas of the foot, while elastic panels on the upper is used to reflect the muscle tendons offering increased movement. Womens Trigenic Evo Womens Originals Sport Styles SHOW DESCRIPTION HIDE DESCRIPTION SHOW DESCRIPTION