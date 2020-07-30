La Redoute Interieurs

Trigala Wall-mounted Bedside Table

£99.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Redoute

Trigala wall-mounted bedside table , light oak wood, LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Ref 1890115 / GFE962 .A simple and stylish design made from wood and metal. The Trigala offers a wall-mounted table for your bedside to keep all your essentials handy. Features: • MDF veneered oak with a nitrocellulose varnish finish • Wall-mounted • Wall fastenings in metal finish Dimensions: • W41.2 x H30.4 x D30cm Parcel size and weight: • L50 x H37 x D19cm, 6.5kg