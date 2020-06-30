Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Umbra
Triflora Hanging Melamine Hanging Planter
$65.00
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Triflora Hanging Melamine Hanging Planter
Need a few alternatives?
Click and Grow
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden
£89.40
from
Amazon
BUY
The Sill
Pink Anthurium
$65.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Low Light Plants
$35.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Hoya Heart Plant
$28.00
from
The Sill
BUY
More from Umbra
Umbra
Conceal Book Shelf
$14.99
from
The Container Store
BUY
Umbra
Umbra® Clipline Photo Display In White
$34.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Umbra
Floralink Wall Vessels
£21.50
from
Trouva
BUY
Umbra
Mira Modern Accent Mirror
£79.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Plants
Touch of ECO
Organic Hanging Roma Tomato Growing Kit
$29.99
$17.90
from
Wayfair
BUY
Back To The Roots
Garden In A Can Herb Grow Kit, 3 Pack
$24.99
from
World Market
BUY
Click and Grow
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden
£89.40
from
Amazon
BUY
The Sill
Pink Anthurium
$65.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted