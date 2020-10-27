Stila

Trifecta Metallica Lip, Eye & Cheek Stick

Trifecta Metallica is a one-stop, one-swipe shimmering stick that delivers a stunning gleam to your lips, eyes and cheeks. These propel-repel sticks are packed with luminous metallic pigments to give you a prismatic shine. The silky, lightweight formula blends out for a soft, subtle shimmer and builds up for full impact intense color that won't smudge or crease. Formulated with 100% natural and sustainable emollients that help to rejuvenate skin and defend against free radicals. PEG-Free, Silicone-Free, Vegan. Built-in sharpener allows you to keep the tip crisp and precise. Kitten - glittery metallic champagne Rose Gold - glittery metallic red gold Topaz - metallic copper brown Pink Sapphire - metallic firey red Gold - glittery 24K Gold Amethyst - metallic deep plum SIZE: net wt. 0.06 oz. / 1.70 g