Trideer

Pilates Ball, Barre Ball, Mini Exercise Ball, 9 Inch

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

➽ALL-ROUND: The Mini Exercise Balance Ball is a fantastic exercise tool to strengthen key muscles in the abdomen, enhance core health, and improve endurance, flexibility ,posture, and balance when used in rehabilitation, strengthening, and toning exercise programs. ➽PROFESSIONAL DESIGN AND HIGH QUALITY: Made of soft, low-odor, flexible, durable PVC. Anti-burst and non-slip 9 inch diameter ball is designed to remain elastic and squishy when fully inflated and is slightly textured to stay in place while performing yoga, pilates, or physical therapy exercises. ➽EASY TO INFLATE AND STORE: Can be easily inflated with included tube and breath, pump not required.And a mini diameter makes the ball convenient to carry and store. ➽RECOMMENDED BY PHYSICAL THERAPISTS AND TRAINERS for good reason. Mini Exercise balls are perfect to help to improve stability and coordination, maximize strength and endurance, strengthen the core muscles. ➽30-DAY NO HASSLE RETURNS & 12 MONTHS WARRANTY & LIFETIME CUSTOMER SERVICE.