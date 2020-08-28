Philip Kingsley

Tricho Complex Nutritional Supplement

PHILIP KINGSLEY's 'Tricho Complex' is a supplement specially formulated to promote healthy hair. Created with over half a decade's worth of experience, it's been uniquely developed with a combination of vitamins and minerals prescribed at the eponymous founder's clinics. Ingredients including Biotin, Copper and Vitamin C provide daily nutritional support to help you maintain shiny locks. - Iron, L-lysine and Vitamin C promote iron absorption and storage helping the production of hair cell protein and optimizing the hair growth cycle - Vitamin D3 is vital for skin health and cell turnover - Copper contributes to normal hair pigmentation - Suitable for vegetarians