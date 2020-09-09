Tribesigns

Tribesigns Overbed Table

$199.99 $189.99

Notice: Height can't adjust, Inner diameter length 66.14 inches, Inner diameter height 34.95 inches, just fit the size of the bed from Twin 39*75 inches to Queen 60*80 inches . Durability is a key to the construction of the Tribesigns Desk which is made with a heavy-duty steel frame and thickened wood boards to last a lifetime of heavy use. With a 350-pound capacity, it will hold anything you put on it securely and confidently. This desk have a much larger surface (71in*16in) than just about any other overbed table on the market that with a high capacity to makes it hold your laptop and all of your office accessories easily. The universal wheels with Locks makes it very easy to push away on bed to make comfortable distance enjoy a movie or reading while in bed, with high mobile flexibility to use this rolling table as an attractive table or desk anywhere. It can be used in the kitchen, living room, art room, or even a studio Extra large size fit almost bed size from Twin 39*75 inches to Queen 60*80 inches, desk frame dimension: 65in length, 16in wide and 35.5in height which is real cross bed table to makes you can work with your laptop or simply enjoy your breakfast in bed confidently.