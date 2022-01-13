Wild One

The Triangle Tug boasts two shapes, two textures, and is perfect for tug-of-war. If you’re in a multi-dog household or if you’re at the other end of your pups tug-match, the Triangle Tug is built for you. The triangle is 100% natural rubber with a reinforced core for added strength. The rope is 100% natural cotton with a 7x looped seam and reinforced stitching throughout. BPA-free and tested to meet food-safe standards. Upgrade to a Toy Kit and save while you're at it.