Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Bottega Veneta
Triangle Stud Sunglasses
$385.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Le Specs
Pilferer Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Shopbop
Aire
Ceres V2 Sunglasses
BUY
$39.00
Shopbop
Prada
Pr 17ws Rectangular Sunglasses
BUY
$433.00
Shopbop
Chloé
Oversized Logo Sunglasses
BUY
$390.00
Shopbop
More from Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta
Triangle Stud Sunglasses
BUY
$385.00
Shopbop
Bottega Veneta
Small Cassette Cross-body Bucket
BUY
$1700.00
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta
Small Cassette Cross-body Bucket
BUY
$2380.00
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta
Small East-west Andiamo
BUY
$6790.00
Bottega Veneta
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Le Specs
Pilferer Sunglasses
BUY
$69.00
Shopbop
Aire
Ceres V2 Sunglasses
BUY
$39.00
Shopbop
Prada
Pr 17ws Rectangular Sunglasses
BUY
$433.00
Shopbop
Chloé
Oversized Logo Sunglasses
BUY
$390.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted