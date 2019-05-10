P&R

Triangle Rhinestone Clutch

Note: to avoid causing an unnecessary mistake,pls check the size carefully and take a measurement with a similar article by yourself before purchase! Mini Size:Strap Length: Approximate 14cm- Width: Approximate 17cm (Widest)- Height: Approximate 14cm. 1. Transition: 1cm=10mm=0.39inch 2. Variation in colors may occur due to different display settings Features: 1. Luxury full rhinestones trihedral peach shape clutch bag 2. Top slap closure and magnetic snap 3. Great in detail and good for your personal collection 4. This bag will makes you more fashionable, sexy, elegant and confident 5. Perfect for special events, weddings, party or just simply an evening out 6. Easy to match and suitable for any style of clothes 7. Ideal gift for your girl, lover and friend Package Included: 1 x Luxury Full Rhinestone Trihedral Clutch Evening Bags Handbag