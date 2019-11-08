Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
Prada
Triangle Logo Leather Card Case
$260.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Beautifully textured Italian leather shapes a slim card case crafted in Italy.
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Falabella Faux-suede Card Holder
£165.00
from
Selfridges & Co.
BUY
Gucci Beauty
Bloom Pochette
$75.00
$37.50
from
eBay
BUY
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Extra Small Makeup Bag
$12.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
More from Prada
Prada
Zip-embellished Floral-print Leggings
$1260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Prada
Lug-sole Polished Leather Creepers
C$1155.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Prada
Lug-sole Polished Leather Creepers
$890.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Prada
Gabardine Bustier Top
£605.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Wallets
Stella McCartney
Falabella Faux-suede Card Holder
£165.00
from
Selfridges & Co.
BUY
Gucci Beauty
Bloom Pochette
$75.00
$37.50
from
eBay
BUY
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Extra Small Makeup Bag
$12.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted