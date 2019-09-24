Wusthof

A dull knife is not only ineffective but is also dangerous. Keep those blades sharp and safe with this convenient three-in-one stone sharpener from Wüsthof. Whether you’re repairing a dull, damaged edge or maintaining out-of-the-box sharpness, three different grits allow you to fine-tune your sharpening and all-in-one design spares you the hassle of dealing with multiple stones. Included holder provides a stable surface for sharpening, while the bonus water bottle helps you keep the stone clean and properly lubricated. Stones are color coded and engraved with “fine, medium and coarse” for ease of use. An excellent sharpening system at an incredible value.