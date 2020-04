Pottery Barn

Tri-fold Mirror With Caned Jewelry Holder

$149.00 $119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Propped on an armoire or mounted to the wall, this tri-fold jewelry organizer features intricate caning that isn't purely decorative – it also provides easy storage for hook earrings. The wooden frame opens to reveal a mirror plus space for hanging necklaces and bracelets.