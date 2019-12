ONE by DONNI

Tri Fleece Pullover

$218.00 $87.20

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight fleece Colorblock pattern Sherpa yoke ONE by DONNI Tunic length Collared neck Long sleeves Button closure at front Pouch front pocket with button closure Shell: 100% polyester Wash cold Made in the USA Style #ONEBY20846