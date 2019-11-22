Tri-Coastal Design

Tri-coastal Design All Eyes On Me Eyeshadow Palette

All eyes will be on you when you step out all glammed up with this 100pc eyeshadow palette. Created with the highest quality ingredients and luxuriously pigmented eye color shades, this 100pc collection is perfect for any season or time of day. This exquisite beauty makeup palette with 100 bright rich hues ranges in all colors, where you can create rich combinations suitable for a naturally beautiful yet wildly dramatic eye makeup look. Bright fine smooth colors with strong adhesion and excellent staying power and blendability, this collection can make you more captivating and alluring as you enhance your natural confidence. Specifically designed for flawless makeup and minimal fall-out. Comes in a plastic case with a clear hinged flip-up lid and a mirror so you can place it on your vanity or tabletop and apply your makeup right out of the case. Packaged in a beautiful decorative window box, this eyeshadow set is perfectly giftable to be given as a present to a fellow beauty lover. Create a sensual air and understated elegance with this set of 100 quality eyeshadows.