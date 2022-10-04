Zara

Trf Cargo Split Jeans

$59.90

Zara

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 60% transitional cotton. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton Cotton in conversion to ecologically grown cotton This cotton is obtained during the transition process which a conventionally grown crop requires to achieve the organically grown certification. The support given to farmers during this process, known as transitional farming, is fundamental to fostering the creation of this type of crop. Additionally, even though they do not yet have the organically grown certification, they are produced following the same natural farming techniques, using fertilizers and pesticides and without the use of genetically modified seeds. These use of these natural farming techniques helps to preserve environmental biodiversity and fresh water resources. CERTIFICATIONS We only use transitional cotton certified by organizations that perform monitoring from raw material through the final product. We are currently working with: Organic Content Standard (OCS) Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)