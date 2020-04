Zipcode Design

Trevion Floating Desk

$309.90 $192.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Turn any space into a desk on the fly with this eye-catching floating desk. Clean-lined and contemporary, this piece showcases a fold-out design that pulls from the wall down to the floor to create a place to draft a letter, create a DIY masterpiece, and more on the fly. Crafted from a blend of solid and manufactured wood, this space-conscious piece boasts a solid neutral finish for a look that complements nearly any color palette.