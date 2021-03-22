United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Tretorn
Tretorn Terräng Rubber Boots
£80.00
At Arket
Ideal for rainy days and walks in the forest, these low-cut rubber boots by Swedish Tretorn offer 100% waterproof protection with extra cushioning thanks to the built-in insock. The robust outsole with excellent traction ensures a steady step. This product runs large – we recommend that you choose one size smaller than you normally do. Double pull tabs Reflective details Quick dry lining Reinforced construction for longevity