Tretorn

Tretorn Terräng Rubber Boots

£80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Ideal for rainy days and walks in the forest, these low-cut rubber boots by Swedish Tretorn offer 100% waterproof protection with extra cushioning thanks to the built-in insock. The robust outsole with excellent traction ensures a steady step. This product runs large – we recommend that you choose one size smaller than you normally do. Double pull tabs Reflective details Quick dry lining Reinforced construction for longevity