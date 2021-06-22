soges

Trestle Writing Desk With Shelf

$119.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

Contemporary styling, can be used at home or in office, easy to match. Overall Dimensions: 47.2” x 23.6” x 29.5” (L x W x H). Weight Capacity: 222 lbs. 15 mm thickness wood board with rustic brown wood finish, construction with high quality mental frame. Open shelving is suitable for computers and kinds of décor, easy to clean. Easy to assemble according to instructions with all hardware and tools included.If there are any problems about the product, please contact us directly, we will reply and offer a solution in 24 hours.