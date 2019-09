Trestique

Smaller than a passport, the Away We Go travel set by trStiQue fits in the palm of your hand and easily in your carry-on. Includes 5 mini stick face essentials including cream-gel blush + cream-gel shimmer highlight + matte lip crayon + sleek brow pencil + gel eyeliner pencil in the best-selling shades. All cased in a soft foam bag with a mirror on the inner lid. Look refreshed after a long flight!