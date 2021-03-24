Versace

Trésor De La Mer Crystal-starfish Earrings

$450.00

Versace’s pink earrings are a nod to the house’s archives with starfish charms inspired by the Trésor de la Mer print which debuted on the spring/summer runway in 1992. They’re made in Italy from gold-tone brass and are with round-cut and cabochon crystals, surrounding an embossed Medusa head. Choose them as a pop of colour to everyday looks. Product number: 1409732