Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
TRESemmé
Tresemme Ultimate Hydration With Moisture Complex Shampoo – 22 Fl Oz
$4.88
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Improve your dry hair, hair care routine. TRESemmé Ultimate Hydration, with Moisture Complex, gives your locks long lasting hydration
Need a few alternatives?
DryBar
Liquid Glass Smoothing Shampoo
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Ethique
Eco-friendly Hair Sampler, 5 Piece Variety Pack
$16.00
$12.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Herbivore Botanicals
Coco Rose Body Polish
£32.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
Phyto
Phytojoba Shampoo
$19.00
from
Phyto
BUY
More from TRESemmé
TRESemmé
24 Hour Body Healthy Volume Shampoo
C$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
TRESemmé
Moisture Rich With Vitamin E Conditioner
C$21.39
from
Walmart
BUY
TRESemmé
Tresemme 24 Hour Body Healthy Volume Shampoo
$5.49
from
Target
BUY
TRESemmé
Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo
£4.99
£2.45
from
Boots
BUY
More from Hair Care
Sephora Collection
Makeup By Mario X Sephora - Eye Brush Set
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
Liquid Glass Smoothing Shampoo
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Scalp Revival
C$55.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
C$47.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted