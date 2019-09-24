TRESemmé

Tresemme Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Styling Mousse, 15 Oz

When you lose control, bad things happen. Keep your hair on lock with our ultra-lightweight TRESemm Extra Hold Mousse that delivers maximum hold and control, without stiffness or stickiness. Finding someone who is flexible and controlling is hard. Luckily, that doesnt apply to hair. The professional-quality formulas in our Extra Hold Collection are designed to give you total control of your tresses with enough flexibility to style. Next time you need to shape your style, start with Extra-Firm Hair Mousse it to keep flyaways and stray hair at bay without piling on layers of thick sticky, crunch. TRES TWO Extra-Firm Hair Mousse contains holding isopolymers to expertly iron out stray hairs for controlled styles that are flexible, not flat, and always beautifully full. Since its alcohol-free, you also wont have to worry about over-drying hair. Start by prepping your hair with your favorite TRESemm shampoo and conditioner. Towel dry hair, shake can and dispense 2-3 egg sized dollops of TRESemm Extra Hold Mousse. Apply the mousse to hair either directly with a brush or with your hands then brush from roots to ends to cover thoroughly. Blow dry your hair and finish off with TRESemm Hair Spray. Our Volumizing TRESemm Extra Hold Mousse delivers maximum hold and control, without stiffness or stickiness.