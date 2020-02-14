TRESemmé

Tresemme Propure Silicone Free Conditioner For Damaged Hair, 16 Oz

TRESemmé ProPure Damage Conditioner is made to give you a worry free hair experience. Our formulations are: silicone free, paraben free & dye-free. This Damage Repair Shampoo and Conditioner System gently removes impurities and helps protect your hair from visible signs of damage, leaving hair soft and smooth. Keep damaged strands at bay with this deep moisturizing conditioner that will leave hair feeling shiny, soft, and revived. How to Use: Apply a generous dose of TRESemmé ProPure Damage Shampoo to wet hair and work in thoroughly, making sure you lather up from the roots right through to the ends. Rinse well, then follow with the TRESemmé ProPure Damage Silicone Free Conditioner. Finish off your look with TRESemmé ProPure Invisible Stylers. For over 70 years, TRESemmé has brought salon-quality hair care products right to your home. We are proud to introduce the NEW TRESemmé Pro Pure collection, offering a worry-free hair experience without compromising professional-quality results. The Pro Pure Collection features hair care products which are sulfate free, dye-free, and paraben free. Our formulas are designed to be gentle on hair, while delivering beautiful, touchably soft results. The TRESemmé Pro Pure Collection includes products for a more clean haircare regimen, without sacrificing the TRESemme performance you know and love. Favorites such as shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and leave-in conditioner address moisture and damage while being gentle on hair and scalp. The collection also includes two new innovative products, Foam Shampoo and an Invisible Styler, The Foam Shampoo offers instant lather, while the Invisible Styler offers incredible volume and silky, soft hold. Experience a new way of caring for your hair without compromising on product performance that helps you achieve the looks you love. With Pro Pure, TRESemmé is equipping women with the unstoppable confidence and ability to walk taller, style after style.