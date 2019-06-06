TRESemmé

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum 3.3 Oz

For Smooth, Easy to Style Hair Helps Eliminate Frizz Illuminates Shine , Professional Quality , TRESemme Keratin Smooth Keratin Infusing Serum helps eliminate frizz seals in shine for a polished, smooth look.Our Philosophy- From our origins in salons around the world, TRESsemme has always been driven by a simple truth- all women deserve to look fabulous without spending a fortune. That is why we are dedicated to creating hair care styling products that are salon quality without the salon price. Stylists inspired salon tested, our products help you create your own style to experience that salon feeling everyday.Ingredients- Water (Aqua), Propylene Glycol, Cyclotetrasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Amodimethicone, Polyquaternium 28, Polyacrylamide, Dimethicone, C13-14 Isoparaffin, DMDM Hydantoin, PVM/MA Copolymer, Fragrance (Parfum), Laureth 7, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Niacinamide