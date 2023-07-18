TRESemmé

Tresemme Extra Hold Hair Mousse

TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse is a professional-quality clean-feel mousse that volumizes and holds style. This hair mousse is powered by Pro Lock Tech™ for 24H frizz control and style memory. Our styling mousse contains holding polymers to expertly iron out stray hairs for controlled flexible styles, not flat and always beautifully full. Step 1: Start by prepping your hair with your favorite TRESemmé shampoo and conditioner. Step 2: Towel-dry hair, shake the can and dispense 2-3 egg-sized dollops of TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse. Step 3: Apply the Extra Hold hair mousse to hair directly with a brush or with your hands, then brush from roots to ends to cover thoroughly. Step 4: Blow dry your hair and finish with TRESemmé Hair Spray. TRESemmé is an industry leader in providing you with salon-ready hair quality products. Our unique formulas in this frizz-control mousse are the results of years of scientific research. Every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care. Our TRESemmé policy also prohibits animal testing for our hair products and the ingredients used in them anywhere in the world.