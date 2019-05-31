TRESemmé

Tresemmé Extra Firm Control Extra Hold Mousse

C$5.48

You may not be able to control what the day throws at you, but with Tresemme’s extensive line of quality hair styling products you can at least control your hair. Tresemme has released its most effective and affordable products to help you achieve and keep your best styles. From hair mousse with extra hold to shampoo built for all-day body, Tresemme has your hair day covered. Tresemme Extra Firm Control Mousse offers superb hold and control without all of the stiffness and stickiness you might find with some professional hair products. This ultra-light volumizing mousse is strong enough to build fullness but light enough to make it easy to apply. With this Tresemme mousse, your hairstyles will be in control, flexible, and will not fall flat, leaving your hair beautifully full all day long. When combined with other Tresemme shampoos, conditioners and styling products, TRESemmé Extra Firm Control Mousse will hold your style all day without weighing you or your hair down. How To Use For body and control, shake the can of TRESemmé mousse and dispense 2-3 egg-sized dollops and apply to damp hair. To fully coat strands and detangle, dispense mousse directly onto vented brush and run from roots to ends.