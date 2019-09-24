TRESemmé

Tresemme Expert Selection Pre-styling Spray Repair & Protect 7

$5.49

Buy Now Review It

At walgreens.com

Our professionals know it's not just heat you need to protect against before styling. This pre-styling spray not only protects against 7 different types of damage, it also makes hair easier to style, so your look falls perfect into place. Nbsp;Introducing Repair & Protect 7 system, designed to protect against 7 different types of damage - brushing, blow-drying, bleaching, coloring, curling, flat-ironing and braiding. Formulated with biotin, it treats visible damage instantly and helps repair the hair fiber from within, strengthening against break, so you can keep styling.After cleansing and conditioning, prep your hair for styling with this spray. The professional quality formula not only protects hair from heat and helps to prevent split ends, it also maximizes the results of your styling routine and makes your hair more manageable. Bring on the next style, not the damage.Light-weight conditioning formula allows you to layer styling products on top.Made in USA After washing with Repair & Protect 7 Shampoo and Conditioner, spray 5-7 pumps of this spray onto your palm. Rub your hands together and smooth through towel-dried hair, concentrating on the mid-lengths and ends. Comb through with a wide-toothed comb or rake your fingers from roots to ends to make sure all your hair is covered. Then follow up with your favorite TRESemme styling products and get to work creating whatever look you want. ©UnileverShow moreIngredientsWater (Aqua), Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Biotin, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Fragrance, 1,2-Hexanediol, Polyquaternium Crosspolymer-3, Dimethiconol, Lactic Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Disodium EDTA, Dimethicone CrosspolymerShow more