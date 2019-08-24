TRESemmé

Tresemme Expert Selection Keratin Smooth Shine Serum 3.3 Oz

More than your ordinary anti-frizz serum, TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serums non-greasy formula calms unruly hair for a look thats perfectly polished and full of natural movement. Too often, it feels like we have to settle for hair serums that only smooth, detangle, boost shine or control frizz but sacrifice movement. We have one that does all of that and more, and it delivers natural moves that last. The TRESemme Keratin Smooth System, with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you 5 smoothing benefitsfights frizz, detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyawaysin 1 supremely smoothing system, for hair thats silky but still full of natural movement. After youve shampooed and conditioned, this TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum is the essential step in creating your smooth, glossy style. Designed with a non-greasy formula, this serum leaves hair healthy-looking and polished, sealing in all the head-turning shine. Start with TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner. Apply to damp or dry hair. Dispense into hands and work evenly throughout hair, avoiding roots. Style your hair as usual with your favorite TRESemme styling products. TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shine Serum helps to transform hair and create the glossy look of a professional blow-dry style.Great if you are seeking curly hair products or want to achieve straight hair.