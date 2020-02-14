TRESemmé

Compressed Micro Mist Extend Hold Level 4 Hair Spray

You take time to style your hair, don’t let it fall flat. Whether you go for beach waves, a top knot, or whatever is on your Pinterest page, TRESemmé Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray gives you lasting style with movement. Our Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray Extend Hold Level 4 is all about bold, natural hold. The superfine Compressed Micro Mist hair fiber spray permeates hair to hold your style. It’s also resistant to humidity and keeps frizz at bay for up to 24 hours--no matter how steamy things get. Ideal to hold your best “look at me” looks. Get the ‘Extend’ look: First up, pick your look; be it a deep side part, or glam curls. Once you’ve used all your favorite TRESemmé products to get your look, give the can a quick shake, then spray evenly (about 10-12 inches from your hair) to capture it in all its glory. It's hairspray reinvented. No longer think of hairspray as "helmet head." Micro Mist provides style without the stiffness. It's the perfect way to hold your look all day, which promises to let you feel confident from morning to night - because at TRESemmé we know that when you look good, you feel good. Rocked a perfectly extended style with TRESemmé Compressed Micro Mist? We’d love to hear about it: leave a review, share tips or even upload a picture