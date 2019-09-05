TRESemmé

Tresemmé Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo 400ml

TRESemmé Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo 400mlNatural seekers can be faced with a trade off: natural ingredients at the expense of quality results. TRESemmé, the UK most popular hair care brand*, has blended professional formulas with naturalcoconut oil, including a blend of coconut milk and aloe vera, to create a range that nourishes and replenishes hair. TRESemmé Botanique delivers professional quality results without the addition of traditional conditioning ingredients, keeping hair beautiful and healthy looking every day. The TRESemmé Botanique collection brings you the power of nature and professional expertise to your fingertips. The range includes a shampoo and conditioner for gentle cleansing and lightweight nourishment, as well as an innovative silicone-free hydrating mist, which weightlessly detangles and conditions. Get nourished, healthy looking hair with natural shine. Be inspired, be beautiful.If you think TRESemmé Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo is one of the best hair shampoos inspired by nature, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Botanique Nourish & Replenish is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. *Kantar worldpanel, UK household penetration, 52 weeks to 27th March 2016