TRESemmé

Tresemme Anti-frizz Smoothing Sheets - 1ct

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

America's #1 Styling Brand, brings you the latest styling savior with TRESemmé Anti-Frizz Smoothing Sheets. This innovative on the go format allows you to fight frizz and create visibly smoother and shinier hair, anytime, anywhere. Whether you are in need of a quick touch up after a long day, battling some intense humidity or looking for an easy fix after working up a sweat at the gym, the portable ease of these anti-frizz smoothing sheets makes them your new small yet mighty secret weapon. Infused with a rich hydrating blend of argan oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, babassu oil, murumuru butter and Vitamin E, this new styling offering locks in moisture to instantly reduce and control frizz. These smoothing sheets also tame fly aways, increase shine and help keep humidity at bay. What more could you need? Smooth polished shine is just a swipe away! HOW TO USE: Swipe one anti-frizz smoothing sheet directly onto dry hair- focusing on mid-lengths and ends- for a targeted and instant delivery of frizz control and shine. Each sheet is meant for a single use. Each resealable zipper pouch comes with 6 individually wrapped anti-frizz smoothing sheets. Do not flush sheets down the drain!