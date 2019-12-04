TRESemmé

Tresemme 24 Hour Body Healthy Volume Shampoo

Volume should never fall flat halfway through the day. For volume that lasts, use TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Shampoo for all-day body and bounce that's manageable and never weighed down. When our hair feels flat, we feel flat. Avoid the hump and pump up the volume with our TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Shampoo and Conditioner System. Formulated with Volume Control Complex and silk protein, this unique hair treatment system is a girl's secret weapon for maintaining all day volume and bold, beautiful bounce. The volumizing ingredients in our 24 Hour Body Volume Collection deliver big, beautiful body and bounce, which means you can finally achieve all the dramatic styles you desire. Light enough for daily use, our volumizing shampoo with pump gives your hair enviable softness with volumizing ingredients that won't leave build up behind or weigh your locks down. Step 1: Coat wet hair with a liberal amount of TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Shampoo. Step 2: Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather. Step 3: Lightly squeeze the shampoo from the roots to ends and rinse thoroughly. Step 4: Finish with 24 Hour Body Conditioner and style with your favorite 24-hour body styling products. Volumizing TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Shampoo helps maintain all day volume and bounce, without weighing your hair down.