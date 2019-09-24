Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
TRESemmé
Tres Two Extra Hold Hair Mousse
$7.29
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
Mousse
Featured in 1 story
The Best-Selling Beauty Products At CVS For 2018
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
CURLS
Curl Gel-les'c
$25.00
from
Curl Mart
BUY
Baxter of California
Baxter Of California Clay Pomade
$22.00
$20.90
from
Amazon
BUY
SheaMoisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Conditioning Gel
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
Let's Jam
Extra Hold Shining & Conditioning Gel
$3.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
More from TRESemmé
TRESemmé
Between Washes Styling Anti-frizz Cream
C$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
TRESemmé
Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo 400ml
£4.99
£2.45
from
Boots
BUY
TRESemmé
Styling Aid Curl Reviver
C$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
TRESemmé
Styling Aid Curl Reviver
C$5.96
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted