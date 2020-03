Pottery Barn

Trenton Laundry Bag Holder & Shelf

$149.00 $118.46

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Rustic yet modern, our all-in-one Trenton Laundry Bag Holder and Shelf is crafted from pine wood and industrial steel. The attached laundry bag is crafted of ultra-durable cotton, and the handy shelf keeps detergent and fabric softer within reach; everything mounts to the wall to free up floor space.