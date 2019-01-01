Belham Living

Trenton Bar Cart

On a roll with handy features and simple style, the Belham Living Trenton Bar Cart offers happy hour after hours – on wheels! Crafted of engineered wood with birch veneers and black powder-coated metal, this sturdy bar cart brings a warm, cheery feel to each stop on its agenda. Featuring two generous shelves to hold your bottles, barware, serveware, and accoutrements, this bar cart makes it easy for you to access your drink-making essentials and for guests to reach their drinks of choice. Plus beneath the top shelf are nine stemware holders to securely hold your wine glasses and keep them neatly stowed. Two locking casters keep the cart in place as you concoct cocktails, and two non-locking casters ensure smooth transport, as this bar cart makes its way throughout the party. Belham Living builds catalog-quality furniture in traditional styles at a price that actually makes sense. By listening to our customers and working closely with great manufacturers, we build beautiful pieces worthy of your home. Rich wood finishes, attention to detail, and stylish lines that tie everything together are some of the hallmarks of a Belham Living piece. From the living room or bedroom, through the kitchen, and out onto the deck, there's something from an incredible Belham collection perfect for your style. Dimensions: 38.25W x 16.25D x 33.25H in. Top shelf: 31W x 15.5D in. Bottom shelf: 32W x 16D in.