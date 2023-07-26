Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
And Now This
Trendy Plus Size Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Pernille Silk Dress
BUY
$398.00
Reformation
ASTR The Label
Anora Maxi Dress
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
DUNDAS x REVOLVE
Nova Embellished Mini Dress
BUY
£171.05
£293.90
Revolve
Sandy Liang
Arden Dress
BUY
$695.00
Sandy Liang
More from And Now This
And Now This
Satin Chain-strap Slip Dress
BUY
$49.00
Macy's
More from Dresses
Reformation
Pernille Silk Dress
BUY
$398.00
Reformation
ASTR The Label
Anora Maxi Dress
BUY
$178.00
Revolve
DUNDAS x REVOLVE
Nova Embellished Mini Dress
BUY
£171.05
£293.90
Revolve
Sandy Liang
Arden Dress
BUY
$695.00
Sandy Liang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted