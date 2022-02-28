A New Day

Trench Coat

$50.00 $22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Water Resistant Fit & style Model wears size 1X and is 5'8" Women’s long-sleeve trench coat with water-resistant construction Full taffeta lining offers comfortable wear Full-length zipper and a snap-button placket allow for snug wear and layering Hidden hood in zipped collar can be pulled out when needed Front patch pockets add functional flair Available in extended sizes — Women's and Women's Plus Recycled Polyester Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Nylon Lining Fabric: Taffeta Material Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Full Length Zipper Length: Below Knee Cuff Type: Single Cuff Garment Details: Full Lining, Front Placket, Adjustable Waist Water-Resistant Construction Water-Resistant Treatment Pockets: Front Patch Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82224930 UPC: 191904694140 Item Number (DPCI): 283-01-0730 Origin: Imported Description Refresh you outerwear collection with the Trench Coat from A New Day™. Made of a lightweight fabric with full lining, this long-sleeve jacket boasts water-resistant construction that will have you singing and splashing in the rain while keeping comfy and dry. The solid-hued trench coat is tailored in a regular-fit silhouette with a below-knee length for extra coverage. It has a high neckline with a zippered front under a snap-button placket for extra comfort, along with an attached hood hidden inside the zippered collar that can be pulled out to cover your head during drizzly days and blustery winds. The cinched waistline adds definition to your look, while the roomy patch pockets allow you to keep on-the-go essentials close by. Wear over everything from dresses to jeans-and-T-shirt or -sweater combos for versatile wear. Water Resistant Fabric resists water for comfort and long-lasting use If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.