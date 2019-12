Dockers x Karla

Trench

$600.00

Buy Now Review It

At X Karla

The finishing piece in any wardrobe that elevates even the most casual looks with its contemporary design and slightly oversized fit. With a durable water repellency coating and a dual-purpose pocket to provide access to both your pants and trench pockets at the same time, it's dual-functionality at its finest. This will become a staple in your wardrobe.