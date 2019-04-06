Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Pierre Hardy
Trek Comet Sneakers
$595.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pierre Hardy
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Keds
Keds X Kate Spade New York Champion Leather
$90.00
from
Keds
BUY
DETAILS
Design Lab
Roeria Perforated Flats
$69.00
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Adriana Metallic Silver
$420.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Keds
Double Decker Leather Sequin
$39.95
from
Keds
BUY
More from Pierre Hardy
DETAILS
Pierre Hardy
Alpha Clutch
$895.00
from
Pierre Hardy
BUY
DETAILS
Pierre Hardy
Maxi Candy Sandal
$895.00
$447.50
from
Pierre Hardy
BUY
DETAILS
Pierre Hardy
Cube Perspective Medium Pouch
$195.00
from
Pierre Hardy
BUY
DETAILS
Pierre Hardy
Two-tone Leather Pump
$312.75
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vault by Vans
Og Style 43 Lx Sneaker
$60.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on Sneaker
$59.95
$32.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted