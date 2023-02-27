Theory

Treeca Full Length Pant In Admiral Crepe

A distinguished Theory favorite, this full-length pant is tailored in our best-selling Treeca fit, which flatters the leg with a slim-cut profile. It's made from our signature Japanese Admiral Crepe that drapes well and resists wrinkles. Wear it with or without the matching blazer. We are committed to positively impacting the people who wear our clothes, our industry, and our planet, beginning with our fabrics. Our signature Admiral Crepe is woven with triacetate, a fabric made from acetic acid and wood pulp sourced from sustainably managed forests in the Southeastern United States. Style #: J0709221 Fit True to size, choose your normal size Mid rise, slim leg Full length Model is 5’11” and wearing a US size 2 Composition 70% triacetate 30% polyester Care Do not wash, bleach, or tumble dry. Cool iron if needed. Dry clean with any solvent except trichloroethylene. Imported.