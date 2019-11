Michael Aram

Tree Of Life Candle Holders – Set Of 2

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

From the Tree of Life Collection. A symbol of hope and renewal in many cultures, the imagery of the tree of life comes to light in this polished design for your table. Set of 2Fits standard taper candlesCandle not includedNickel-plate12½" highHand washImported