Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Bearaby
Tree Napper
$249.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bearaby
A plant-based, hand-knit weighted blanket made with nothing other than layer upon layer of lush and breezy tree fabric—extra soft and highly breathable.
Need a few alternatives?
SOL Organics
Classic Organic Bedding Bundle
$129.00
$102.56
from
SOL Organics
BUY
Alwyn Home
Medium Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow
$99.99
$25.69
from
Wayfair
BUY
Buffy
The Cloud Comforter
$130.00
from
Buffy
BUY
Bearaby
The Napper
$249.00
from
Bearaby
BUY
More from Bearaby
Bearaby
Tree Napper
$249.00
from
Bearaby
BUY
Bearaby
The Napper
$249.00
from
Bearaby
BUY
Bearaby
Velvet Napper Weighted Blanket
$249.00
from
West Elm
BUY
Bearaby
Velvet Weighted Blanket
$249.00
from
Bearaby
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Cacala
Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
£20.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Flber
Pom-fringe Cotton Pillow Covers (set Of 2)
£18.80
from
Amazon
BUY
SOL Organics
Classic Organic Bedding Bundle
$129.00
$102.56
from
SOL Organics
BUY
Alwyn Home
Medium Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow
$99.99
$25.69
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted